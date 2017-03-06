2 more possible mumps cases in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) --Lake County health officials said there are two more possible mumps cases - one suspected, one probably - adding to the number of suspected, probable and confirmed cases of mumps in Lake and Cook counties.
Officials said there is one suspected case at Libertyville High School and one probably case at a school in Lake Zurich.
With the addition of the two new cases above, the total number of possible and confirmed cases of mumps in Lake County stands at 32: 16 suspected, two confirmed and 3 probable cases at Barrington High School; one confirmed case in an adult in the town of Barrington; three suspected cases and one probably case at Station Middle School; five suspected cases at Prairie Elementary school.
There is also one probable case at the mumps at a school in Arlington Heights in Cook County.
Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus. Symptoms include swollen glands along the jawline and in front of the ear. Other symptoms include headache, low-grade fever, fatigue and loss of appetite. Mumps is spread through coughing, sneezing and other contact with saliva.
After being exposed to the virus it can take two to three weeks for symptoms to arise and a person can be contagious a couple days before those symptoms develop.
Schools affected have been undergoing deep cleaning. School officials encourage anyone showing symptoms to stay home. All unvaccinated students have been told to stay home as well.