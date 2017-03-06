HEALTH & FITNESS

2 more possible mumps cases in Lake County

(AP File Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) --
Lake County health officials said there are two more possible mumps cases - one suspected, one probably - adding to the number of suspected, probable and confirmed cases of mumps in Lake and Cook counties.

Officials said there is one suspected case at Libertyville High School and one probably case at a school in Lake Zurich.

With the addition of the two new cases above, the total number of possible and confirmed cases of mumps in Lake County stands at 32: 16 suspected, two confirmed and 3 probable cases at Barrington High School; one confirmed case in an adult in the town of Barrington; three suspected cases and one probably case at Station Middle School; five suspected cases at Prairie Elementary school.

There is also one probable case at the mumps at a school in Arlington Heights in Cook County.

Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus. Symptoms include swollen glands along the jawline and in front of the ear. Other symptoms include headache, low-grade fever, fatigue and loss of appetite. Mumps is spread through coughing, sneezing and other contact with saliva.

After being exposed to the virus it can take two to three weeks for symptoms to arise and a person can be contagious a couple days before those symptoms develop.

Schools affected have been undergoing deep cleaning. School officials encourage anyone showing symptoms to stay home. All unvaccinated students have been told to stay home as well.
Related Topics:
healthmumpschildren's healthschoolBarringtonLibertyvilleLake ZurichArlington HeightsCook CountyLake County
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
2 mumps cases confirmed at Barrington High School
Mumps case confirmed at Barrington High School
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Fact' or 'Fiction' with Twin OB/GYNs Dr. J and Dr. I
Researchers may have remedy for chemo brain
AARP fights for Medicare protections
Mumps suspected at Barrington, Arlington Heights schools
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Chance the Rapper donates $1M to CPS
President Trump signs new travel ban executive order
Man charged, on run in Northbrook strangulation
Pregnant woman's April the Giraffe impression goes viral
Englewood building owner claims families living squalor were squatting
Man cleared of double murder takes cops, prosecutors to trial
Bill Paxton died from stroke suffered after surgery
Show More
New Peeps-flavored Oreos reportedly turning people's poop pink
Dad: Kids burned, threw up blood from drinking apple juice
Parents jailed after baby found with broken legs, other injuries
2 more theft suspects arrested at Deer Park Apple store
Man in critical condition after falling down elevator shaft
More News
Photos
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Group releases list of Chicago's most endangered buildings
PHOTOS: Tornado damage in Ottawa, Naplate, LaSalle County
More Photos