CHICAGO (WLS) --Sunday kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness month. Two time Olympic medalist, April Ross is lending her fame and platform for a new national campaign called "Project Zero", which is sponsored by Mizuno and The Breast Cancer Research Fund. Project Zero is so named because BCRF's mission is to reach zero lost lives to breast cancer. April Ross lost her own mother to metastatic breast cancer.
April will appear for free on Saturday, September 30 at Fleet Feet Sports-Chicago's Old Town location (1620 N. Wells/Piper's Alley) to discuss her personal experience with breast cancer and meet the public (From 10:00 AM-noon). The newest Mizuno running shoe, the Wave Rider 21, was specially designed for the #PropjectZero campaign with pink as the color highlight tied to Breast Cancer Awareness month. $10 from each shoe sold (at Fleet Feet stores nationwide) will be donated to BCRF and $5 for any of several specially designed BCRF/Mizuno shirts.
For more information visit: http://www.fleetfeetchicago.com/news/projectzero