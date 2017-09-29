HEALTH & FITNESS

2-time Olympian launches breast cancer awareness campaign

EMBED </>More Videos

Sunday kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness month. Two time Olympic medalist, April Ross is lending her fame and platform for a new national campaign called "Project Zero", which is sponsored by Mizuno and The Breast Cancer Research Fund. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Sunday kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness month. Two time Olympic medalist, April Ross is lending her fame and platform for a new national campaign called "Project Zero", which is sponsored by Mizuno and The Breast Cancer Research Fund. Project Zero is so named because BCRF's mission is to reach zero lost lives to breast cancer. April Ross lost her own mother to metastatic breast cancer.

April will appear for free on Saturday, September 30 at Fleet Feet Sports-Chicago's Old Town location (1620 N. Wells/Piper's Alley) to discuss her personal experience with breast cancer and meet the public (From 10:00 AM-noon). The newest Mizuno running shoe, the Wave Rider 21, was specially designed for the #PropjectZero campaign with pink as the color highlight tied to Breast Cancer Awareness month. $10 from each shoe sold (at Fleet Feet stores nationwide) will be donated to BCRF and $5 for any of several specially designed BCRF/Mizuno shirts.


For more information visit: http://www.fleetfeetchicago.com/news/projectzero
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthbreast cancerbreastcancerOlympics
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Arrest made in mother's buttocks implant death at apartment
Mom faces possible jail time for not vaccinating son
Family sues hospital after father dies following 9-hour ER wait
National MS Society holds annual "Dinner for Champions"
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
2 killed, including pregnant woman, in Fernwood shooting
Transgender teen's eyes gouged, genitals stabbed, authorities say
Mom faces possible jail time for not vaccinating son
CPD officer disciplined, reassigned after posing with American flag
Gutierrez heads to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico with supplies
Person of interest in Delphi double murder charged in CO hatchet incident
Snapchat video that looks like random shooting spree under investigation
Woman sexually assaulted in Lakeview, police say
Show More
96-year-old man with dementia missing from Lakeview
SpaceX proposes rocket travel to get around Earth
US Air Force Academy investigates racial slurs at prep school
US warns Americans not to visit Cuba after 'specific attacks' on diplomats
More News
Top Video
2 killed, including pregnant woman, in Fernwood shooting
Mom faces possible jail time for not vaccinating son
US Air Force Academy investigates racial slurs at prep school
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
More Video