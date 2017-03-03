2nd case of mumps confirmed at Barrington High School

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) --A northwest suburban school district has reason to believe there could be more people infected with a highly contagious disease.
The Lake County Health Department confirmed Thursday two cases of mumps at Barrington High School. The latest is an adult employee. The first case of mumps was confirmed by the school Wednesday night.
In addition to the two cases at the high school, officials said there are several suspected cases of mumps that have been reported at both Prairie and Station middle schools.
Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus. Symptoms include swollen glands along the jawline and in front of the ear. Other symptoms include headache, low-grade fever, fatigue and loss of appetite. Mumps is spread through coughing, sneezing and other contact with saliva.
After being exposed to the virus it can take two to three weeks for symptoms to arise and a person can be contagious a couple days before those symptoms develop.
Barrington High School will be cleaned thoroughly Friday. The superintendent reminded students and staff to watch for symptoms and see a physician if they suspect the mumps.