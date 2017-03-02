2nd case of mumps confirmed at Barrington school

BARRINGTON, Ill. --A second case of mumps has been confirmed at Barrington High School, this time in an adult employee.
A first case of mumps was confirmed by the school Wednesday night. Health officials said there may be as many as eight more cases at the school.
Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus. Symptoms include swollen glands along the jawline and in front of the ear. Other symptoms include headache, low-grade fever, tiredness and loss of appetite.
After being exposed to the virus it can take two to three weeks for symptoms to arise and a person can be contagious a couple days before those symptoms develop.