2nd case of mumps confirmed at Barrington school

A second case of mumps has been confirmed at Barrington High School, this time in an adult employee. first case of mumps was confirmed by the school Wednesday night. Health officials said there may be as many as eight more cases at the school.Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus. Symptoms include swollen glands along the jawline and in front of the ear. Other symptoms include headache, low-grade fever, tiredness and loss of appetite.After being exposed to the virus it can take two to three weeks for symptoms to arise and a person can be contagious a couple days before those symptoms develop.