HEALTH & FITNESS

2nd case of mumps confirmed at Barrington school

(AP File Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

BARRINGTON, Ill. --
A second case of mumps has been confirmed at Barrington High School, this time in an adult employee.

A first case of mumps was confirmed by the school Wednesday night. Health officials said there may be as many as eight more cases at the school.

Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus. Symptoms include swollen glands along the jawline and in front of the ear. Other symptoms include headache, low-grade fever, tiredness and loss of appetite.

After being exposed to the virus it can take two to three weeks for symptoms to arise and a person can be contagious a couple days before those symptoms develop.
