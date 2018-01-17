2nd person with measles may have exposed others at O'Hare, elsewhere

Exposure locations include:

A second person with measles may have exposed others at O'Hare International Airport earlier this month, the Illinois Department of Public Health said Wednesday.State health officials say this is not a measles outbreak at O'Hare as both individuals had already contracted measles by the time they arrived at O'Hare.This case is not related to the earlier confirmed case involving a passenger with measles who arrived from an international flight on Jan. 10 at O'Hare's Terminal 5 and departed on a domestic flight in Terminal 1, the health department said.In the latest case, the person arrived at O'Hare on Jan. 9 in Terminal 5 and may have exposed others between 8:30 a.m. and noon. The person with measles also visited an office plaza and three suburban hospitals between Jan. 10 and 13.O'Hare, Terminal 5 - Between 8:30 a.m. and noon on Jan. 9Concourse Office Plaza, 4709 Golf Rd., Skokie - Between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Jan. 10NorthShore Evanston Hospital ER - Between 11 p.m. Jan. 10 and 1:20 a.m. Jan. 11NorthShore Skokie Hospital ER - Between 11:50 p.m. Jan. 10 and 3:30 a.m. Jan. 11Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge ER - Between 3:15 p.m. Jan. 11 and 2:15 a.m. Jan. 13The health department added two hours to the exposure period after the individual left the location as the measles virus can linger in the air and on surfaces for hours after they leave.People who are considered to be close contacts and most at risk, including passengers on the inbound flight to Chicago O'Hare and others in the airport, are being contacted directly by local health departments, the health department said.Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus, according to public health officials. Symptoms include a rash that starts on the face and neck, a high fever, runny nose, cough and red, watery eyes. The rash generally appears about 14 days after exposure.Most people are vaccinated against measles routinely in childhood and are not at a high risk of contracting the virus, the health department said. Of most concern, are people who have not been vaccinated. If they were infected, symptoms could develop as late as the end of the month.This marks at least the third potential measles exposure case this year involving U.S. airports.Last week, a female college student traveling from Mumbai, India, traveling to Indianapolis International Airport by way of Newark Liberty International Airport, was confirmed to have been diagnosed with measles.