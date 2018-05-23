HEALTH & FITNESS

4-year-old Lombard girl recovering from heart transplant

Lucy Shannon is recovering at Lurie Children's Hospital after undergoing transplant surgery last month. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 4-year-old suburban girl who was born with a rare defect has a new heart.

Lucy Shannon is recovering at Lurie Children's Hospital after undergoing transplant surgery last month, according our news partner Daily Herald.

Lucy was born with an underdeveloped left ventricle, a condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Without surgery, the condition is fatal.

In March, tests revealed Lucy was in early heart failure. Her doctors determined she needed a transplant.

Lucy's mother, Shannon, said the experience has changed her perspective.

"It makes me really try to not let the little things bother me," she said.

Lucy is waiting to be released from the hospital so that she can transition to Ronald McDonald House. She'll then live there for a month to six weeks so she can stay close to her doctors in case of any complications.

Read Lucy's full story on DailyHerald.com.
