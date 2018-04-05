WINDY CITY LIVE

40 Pounds In 40 Days? Taking the Vitalife Challenge

EMBED </>More Videos

Can you drop up to 40 pounds before Memorial Day? (WLS)

Can you drop up to 40 pounds before Memorial Day? It is possible with the Vitalife Weight Loss Program. Creator, Davis Jaspers stops by WCL to tell us about the program and introduce you to two people - Dawn and Shawn, who are letting us follow them on their 40 day weight loss journey.

The Vitalife program analyzes your specific needs and creates a specific program just for you. And it is diet alone - no exercise.

We will catch up with Dawn and Shawn half way through the program and then again when they finish to see what the final total is.

For more information, and to get in on the special $27 analysis - check out the Vitalife Weight Loss website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthWindy City LIVEweight loss
WINDY CITY LIVE
Recipes to 'Spring Clean' your body
Affordable spring beauty products
franklyHANK: 'Pretty Woman,' 'On Your Feet!,' & foundmi Trackers
Celebrity Trainer Jim Karas shares work-out tips for spring
More Windy City LIVE
HEALTH & FITNESS
Affordable spring beauty products
Study: Eating pasta could help you lose weight
Surgeon general urges Americans to carry opioid overdose antidote
Bleeding from synthetic marijuana up to 81 cases in Illinois
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman inside car wounded in Mag Mile shooting
91-year-old Oak Brook man wins $1 million Powerball prize
U of C student shot by campus police charged
Fans could see some flurries during White Sox Home Opener
Chuck E. Cheese's to offer 'autism-friendly' days
Study: Eating pasta could help you lose weight
Surgeon general urges Americans to carry opioid overdose antidote
Missing CDC worker likely drowned, no signs of foul play: Officials
Show More
2 dead, 2 injured in South Austin fire
Joel Quenneville, Stan Bowman coming back to Blackhawks
Bleeding from synthetic marijuana up to 81 cases in Illinois
Gov. Rauner donates 'Godfather' papers to alma mater Dartmouth
Yogurt company hiring 'flavor finders' to travel, eat
More News