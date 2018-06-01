HEALTH & FITNESS

E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce killed 5, sickened 197

EMBED </>More Videos

E. coli is a large group of bacteria found in the intestine of many living organisms, but some strains can lead to illness. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON --
Five people were killed and nearly 200 were sickened by an E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce, but the threat of new cases has likely passed, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

In a June 1 advisory, the agency said that four additional deaths were reported in Arkansas, North Carolina and New York in addition to the original death in California.

A total of 197 cases were reported across 35 states, and 89 of them required the patient to be hospitalized. Twenty-six of those patients developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a form of kidney failure.

While nearly 90 percent of those who fell ill reported eating romaine lettuce in the week before they were sickened, some told the CDC that they did not personally eat the lettuce but were in close contact with somebody who did. Canadian health officials also recently identified E. coli cases in several provinces that could potentially be linked to the outbreak in the United States.

In the spring, the CDC linked the outbreak to romaine lettuce grown in and around Yuma, Arizona. According to the agency, new cases of E. coli are unlikely now that the harvest season is over in Yuma. The last harvest was collected on April 16, and because the lettuce only has a 21-day shelf life, it is highly unlikely that any lettuce covered by the advisory is still available.

That being said, the CDC continues to investigate the outbreak and warned that new cases from May could still come to light due to a three-week lag in reporting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfoode. colicdccenters for disease controlu.s. & world
Related
Everything to know about E. coli as outbreak turns fatal
Lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak grows to 149 cases in 29 states
HEALTH & FITNESS
WATCH: Tips to avoid mosquitoes this summer
SPONSORED: Cancer survivor celebration planned for Chicago
Dry drowning risks and prevention
Teen diagnosed with deadly illness caused by working out too much
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Trump says Singapore summit with Kim is back on
Son-in-law charged in beating death of Chicago Heights woman, 82
Decomposed body found in Chicago River
Body of missing 15-year-old girl found in East Garfield Park
Atlantic hurricane season is officially underway
Couple loses custody of son after giving him marijuana to treat seizures
NFL player pays student's airport luggage fee so she doesn't miss flight
Free donuts! National Doughnut Day deals, freebies
Show More
'Hero' toddler calls 911 after mom passes out with kids at home
Police fatally shoot woman accused of stabbing therapist in her office
Police locate nonverbal man missing from South Shore
Boy, 7, struck by stray bullet in Bucktown; Man fatally shot in 1st murder of June
Suspect in Tennessee deputy's killing captured
More News