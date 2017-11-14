HEALTH & FITNESS

5 keys to defeating diabetes

November is Diabetes Awareness Month. (WLS)

By and Stephen J Lewis
November is Diabetes Awareness Month. Some of the complications include weight and body fat gain, heart attacks, stroke, eye disease and neuropathy, which often creates nerve damage.

There are three big myths when it comes to diabetes: it always gets worse, diabetes is genetic, and if you take your medication, diabetes is no big deal.

Dr. Aimee Harris-Newon, a certified integrative psychologist, visited ABC7 studio to talk about how Type 2 diabetes is preventable and reversible.

She is promoting five keys to defeating Type 2 diabetes:

1.Control insulin surges by regulating blood glucose levels. Eating complex carbohydrates found in plant-based foods is the best ways to do this so you don't have to bombard the cells with insulin, which would actually make the cells more insulin resistant.

2.Re-sensitize the insulin receptors to transport glucose safely back into the cell to help regulate blood sugar levels.

3.Stabilize and repair your adrenal glands. These produce your stress hormone, cortisol, and cortisol levels need to be balanced over a 24-hour period because cortisol plays a major role in balancing blood sugar and insulin levels.

4.Identify and remove food sensitivities. These lead to inflammation and destruction of the gut barrier and will cause your stress hormone, cortisol, to spike and burn out your adrenal glands, again leading to problems regulating blood sugar and insulin.

5.Correct leptin resistance. Leptin is a hormone that helps control food craving and helps metabolize fat. If blood sugar, cortisol and insulin levels are off, this could lead to leptin resistance, which then leads to sugar cravings and actually exacerbates the diabetes.

Click here to learn more information or to contact Dr. Aimee Harris-Newon
