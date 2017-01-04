RECALL

9Lives, Special Kitty cat food recalled for low vitamin B1 levels
EMBED </>More News Videos

If you have a cat, you need to pay attention!

ORRVILLE, OH --
The J.M. Smucker Company announced a limited voluntary recall on certain lots of 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty canned cat food after it was found to contain possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1).

A quality assurance team discovered the issue while reviewing productions records, according to the company.

So far, no animals have become sick as a result of the thiamine.

The affected product was sold in stores from Dec. 20, 2016 to Jan. 3, 2017.
You can check to see if your cat food is affected by checking the FDA's website

Cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a Vitamin B1 deficiency, gastrointestinal or neurological symptoms, decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting and weight loss.
Related Topics:
healthproduct recallsrecallpet healthfoodcatsu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RECALL
Recall issued for children's denim jacket due to choking hazard
Thousands of strollers recalled due to risk of laceration, collapse
Cuisinart recall due to laceration hazard
Mac and cheese brands recalled for salmonella
More recall
HEALTH & FITNESS
New Year, New You: Healthy living tips
PHOTOS: Horrors of methamphetamine abuse
Blood bank holds Red Cross donations
Easy tips to help you keep your 'get fit' resolution in 2017
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Teen fatally shot by sheriff's deputy; 911 calls released
Man charged with murder after motorcycle helmet attack at Walmart
Free marijuana to be handed out at Trump inauguration
Jesse Jackson Jr. fights to keep divorce case in Illinois
Arrest made after viral video of female Lyft driver attacked over parking spot
Deputies: Teen robbers terrorize IHOP customers
Anne Kirkpatrick to be Oakland's new police chief, sources say
Show More
Toy company ships marijuana to woman by mistake
More than 100 injured in NY commuter train derailment
Woman who allegedly stalked boy's adopted family claiming he was stolen appears in court
Boy, 13, paralyzed after Christmas Eve crash
Chicago Weather: Sub-zero wind chills expected all day
More News
Top Video
Jesse Jackson Jr. fights to keep divorce case in Illinois
Roseland family escapes burning home; firefighters jump to safety
Teen fatally shot by sheriff's deputy; 911 calls released
New Year, New You: Healthy living tips
More Video