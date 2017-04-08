HEALTH & FITNESS

Actor Ben Vereen shares story at ADA Chicago Expo

The American Diabetes Association is hosting a free expo in Chicago on Saturday, April 8, 2017. (WLS)

The American Diabetes Association is hosting a free expo in Chicago on Saturday, April 8, 2017. The event at McCormick Place runs from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Visitors can take advantage of free health screenings, cooking demonstrations, and information from leading health experts.

There will also be celebrity appearances, including ESPN's Mike Golic and legendary entertainer Ben Vereen; who will be presenting "Taking the Stage to Shine Light on Diabetes." The Tony Award Winner visited ABC 7 to talk about the event - and his latest project: "Sneaky Pete."
Event: ADA Chicago Expo
Date: April 8, 2017
Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Address: McCormick Place, West Building Hall F2

2301 S. King Drive
Chicago, Illinois 60616
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free
Link: www.diabetes.org.
