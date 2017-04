Actor Ben Vereen shares story at ADA Chicago Expo

The American Diabetes Association is hosting a free expo in Chicago on Saturday, April 8, 2017. The event at McCormick Place runs from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Visitors can take advantage of free health screenings, cooking demonstrations, and information from leading health experts.There will also be celebrity appearances, including ESPN's Mike Golic and legendary entertainer Ben Vereen; who will be presenting "Taking the Stage to Shine Light on Diabetes." The Tony Award Winner visited ABC 7 to talk about the event - and his latest project: "Sneaky Pete."ADA Chicago ExpoApril 8, 201710:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.McCormick Place, West Building Hall F22301 S. King DriveChicago, Illinois 60616Free