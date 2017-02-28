Actress Viola Davis reveals struggle with imposter syndrome

Moments after actress Viola Davis received her Oscar award on Sunday, she made a surprise revelation that she is struggling with something called imposter syndrome.The syndrome makes an individual feel like, despite all their success, they sometimes feel like a fraud. And millions of Americans share her experience."It feels like my hard work has paid off but at the same time I still have the imposter syndrome," Davis said after the Oscars when asked how she felt.Imposter syndrome is a concept psychologists coined for feeling a sense of phoniness despite evidence of high achievement.Davis has won Tony, Emmy and Oscar awards, but still struggles."I still feel like I'm going to wake up and everybody's going to see me for the hack I am. I still feel like when I walk on the set that I'm starting from scratch until I realize okay I do know what I'm doing. I'm human," Davis said.Other A-listers in Hollywood have spoken out too.Actress Emma Watson said in a 2015 Vogue UK article that "now when I receive recognition for my acting, I feel incredibly uncomfortable. I tend to turn on myself. I feel like an imposter."Some researchers estimate at least 70 percent of people will experience this imposter phenomenon and some believe it affects more women than men."I know I'm not the best but I'm proud of myself. This is the first year I've allowed myself just a little bit to see that to realize that self-deprecation is not the answer to humility. That sometimes you can say I deserve it that I'm proud of myself and move on," Davis said.