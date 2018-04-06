CHICAGO (WLS) --6-year-old Lilianna Diversey is cancer free today, after battling pre B acute lymphoblastic leukemia for over two years. Following her last chemotherapy session in January, Lilianna's family and Advocate Children's Hospital staff helped her celebrate with an adorable song captured on video.
"Oh last chemo, how I won't miss you. I'll miss the docs, I'll miss the staff," the crowd sang in part while clapping along with a guitar.
Lilianna took her last pills in March, making her officially cancer free according to her mom, Brianna Diversey. Now, Lilianna is back in school as a kindergartner and is listening to her favorite Luke Bryant music.
Brianna Diversey said throughout this challenging time, Lilianna has been a St. Baldrick's Foundation kid nine times--including when her mom and dad shaved their heads to support her and raise money.
Lilianna, who has Down syndrome, also has her own Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome team called "The Lily Army," which her mom said raises money for the genetic disorder.