CANCER

ADORABLE: 6-year-old celebrates last chemo with special song at Advocate Children's Hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

6-year-old Lilianna Diversey is cancer free today, after battling pre B acute lymphoblastic leukemia for two years. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
6-year-old Lilianna Diversey is cancer free today, after battling pre B acute lymphoblastic leukemia for over two years. Following her last chemotherapy session in January, Lilianna's family and Advocate Children's Hospital staff helped her celebrate with an adorable song captured on video.

"Oh last chemo, how I won't miss you. I'll miss the docs, I'll miss the staff," the crowd sang in part while clapping along with a guitar.

Lilianna took her last pills in March, making her officially cancer free according to her mom, Brianna Diversey. Now, Lilianna is back in school as a kindergartner and is listening to her favorite Luke Bryant music.

Brianna Diversey said throughout this challenging time, Lilianna has been a St. Baldrick's Foundation kid nine times--including when her mom and dad shaved their heads to support her and raise money.

Lilianna, who has Down syndrome, also has her own Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome team called "The Lily Army," which her mom said raises money for the genetic disorder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcancerleukemiadown syndromeOak Lawn
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CANCER
Newsviews: Gilda's Club Chicago
Coffee companies ordered to provide cancer warnings on beverages in CA
Make-A-Wish kid grows up to be a doctor at same hospital
Man's 'beer belly' turns out to be 30-pound tumor
More cancer
HEALTH & FITNESS
Chicago man dead after using synthetic marijuana
Study: Washing dishes is chore most likely to ruin relationships
Advocate Christ commemorates National Donate Life Month
Surgeon general urges Americans to carry opioid overdose antidote
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Chicago man dead after using synthetic marijuana
Backpage.com shutdown by FBI, seized by feds
Semi crashes into Elk Grove Village gas station
Brothers who killed parents burst into tears during emotional reunion in prison
Taft HS soccer player honored for leadership on, off the field
Berwyn carjacking leads to police chase
New food and drink options, better wifi for Cubs fans at Wrigley Field
U of C students demand change after university police-involved shooting
Show More
Sydney Roberts nominated to head COPA
Illinois farmers worried about possible trade war with China
Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft
Boy, 4, beaten to death for spilling cereal, prosecutors say
Study: Washing dishes is chore most likely to ruin relationships
More News