The founder of TheBeautyGirl.com, Nicole Pearl, stops by "Windy City LIVE" to share the latest and greatest affordable spring beauty products.
The products featured include:
1. Physicians Formula Healthy Lip Velvet Liquid Lipstick ($7.95 at drugstores)
2. Oh K! Gold Foil Sheet Mask ($5.00 at CVS, Walgreens and Amazon.com)
3. StriVectin Wrinkle Recode Line Transforming Melting Serum ($89 at Ulta)
4. Vital Proteins Beauty Collagen ($32 at Whole Foods, Target and vitalproteins.com)
5. Knours Double Duty Mist ($8 for 1oz / $36 for 3.72oz at Knours.net)
6. Garnier Olia Rose Collection in Medium Rose Gold and Darkest Rose Gold ($9.99; Available nationwide at drug, food and mass market retailers and http://www.garnierusa.com/)
For more information about Nicole Pearl, please visit: TheBeautyGirl.com.
