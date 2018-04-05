WINDY CITY LIVE

Affordable spring beauty products

The founder of TheBeautyGirl.com, Nicole Pearl, stops by "Windy City LIVE" to share the latest and greatest affordable spring beauty products. (WLS)

The products featured include:

1. Physicians Formula Healthy Lip Velvet Liquid Lipstick ($7.95 at drugstores)
2. Oh K! Gold Foil Sheet Mask ($5.00 at CVS, Walgreens and Amazon.com)
3. StriVectin Wrinkle Recode Line Transforming Melting Serum ($89 at Ulta)
4. Vital Proteins Beauty Collagen ($32 at Whole Foods, Target and vitalproteins.com)
5. Knours Double Duty Mist ($8 for 1oz / $36 for 3.72oz at Knours.net)
6. Garnier Olia Rose Collection in Medium Rose Gold and Darkest Rose Gold ($9.99; Available nationwide at drug, food and mass market retailers and http://www.garnierusa.com/)

For more information about Nicole Pearl, please visit: TheBeautyGirl.com.
