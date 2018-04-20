WINDY CITY LIVE

Ally Hilfiger's battle with Lyme disease

Ally Hilfiger, daughter of fashion mogul Tommy Hilfiger, stops by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about her father's fashion legacy and her personal battle with Lyme disease. (WLS)

Ally Hilfiger, daughter of fashion mogul Tommy Hilfiger, stops by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about her father's fashion legacy and her personal battle with Lyme disease.

Over 329,000 people are diagnosed with Lyme disease each year. This is more than hepatitis C, HIV, colon cancer, and breast cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To read more about Hilfiger's remarkable survival, pick up a copy of her book, "Bite Me."

To learn more about the Global Lyme Alliance, please visit: https://globallymealliance.org
