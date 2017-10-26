Annual Barbara Bates fashion show raises money for breast cancer

The annual "Real Women Wear Bates" fashion show hosted by breast cancer survivor Barbara Bates raises money for breast cancer research and awareness.Some of Bates' models are fellow breast cancer survivors, and she also donates prom dresses to underprivileged students.Real Women Wear Bates will be held Sunday, Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 19 East 21st Street in Chicago. Tickets are $100, with all proceeds going to research and raising awareness.For more information and to purchase tickets visit barbarabatesdesigns.com