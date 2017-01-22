Aon Step Up for Kids Patient Champion

CHICAGO (WLS) --It's a race to the top for the 20th Annual Aon Step Up for Kids on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at the Aon Center. Racers will climb 80-stories all to support K.I.D.S.S. for Kids, an affiliated organization of Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago. Each Aon Step Up for Kids participant is committed to raising a minimum of $100 through a personal fundraising page that they can create on the Aon Step Up for Kids website. All proceeds raised benefit the Lurie Children's Department of Family Services, a division of the hospital that focuses on the mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being of patients and their families through programs such as music therapy, art therapy, school services and more.
This year's Patient Champion is 5-year-old Mary Cate Lynch. She was diagnosed at birth with Apert Syndrome; a rare genetic disorder that effects the shape of the head and face. Mary Cate is being treated at Lurie Children's hospital, but also has visited more than 100 Chicago-area schools to raise awareness about Apert Syndrome and other rare disorders. Mary Cate and her family found comfort and guidance through the Department of Family Service at Lurie Children's, which is why the Aon Step Up for Kids event is so special to their family. Mary Cate and her mother, Kerry, visited ABC 7 to talk about the upcoming Aon Step Up for Kids.
Event: Aon Step Up for Kids
Date: Sunday, January 29, 2017
Hours: Start times range between 8:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Address: 200 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60601
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Adults: $50; Children 12 & under: free
Deadline to register: Registration is allowed up until the morning of the climb
Links: http://foundation.luriechildrens.org