HEALTH & FITNESS

Blue Island Traditional Medicine brings holistic treatments to Pilsen

Photo: S R./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new holistic health clinic that offers acupuncture and more has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 1843 S. Racine Ave. in Pilsen, the new addition is called Blue Island Traditional Medicine.

On itswebsite, the business says it's a proponent of integrative medicine and aims to "individualize treatments to acknowledge the complexity of every human being."

Services include acupuncture, bodywork, Chinese herbs and nutritional counseling. Visitors complete a full medical intake upon arrival and prior to the first acupuncture session to target health goals. Acupuncture is offered in both private sessions or in a group atmosphere.

It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it has just two five-star reviews on Yelp thus far.

Ian H., who reviewed Blue Island on July 3, wrote, "I have been undergoing acupuncture treatments with Samara for a little over a month now, and the experience has given my healing journey an incredible boost."

Hunter S. noted, "I went to Blue Island for trigger point and cupping therapy. As a runner and closet gym rat I am very new to massage in general. Beatrice picked up this apprehension right away and made me feel really comfortable with it all. This is a very down-to-earth facility who will make any first-timer feel right at home."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Blue Island Traditional Medicine is open from 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineChicago
HEALTH & FITNESS
5-year-old boy prepares own obituary before dying of cancer
New drug Vyzulta on the market to treat glaucoma
Popular online pharmacy shuts down after selling counterfeit cancer drugs
5-year-old boy prepares own obituary before dying of cancer
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Activists speaking out after body cam video released of South Shore police shooting
CTA Red Line service temporarily halted between 35th, Garfield
Police release video of Ashburn carjacking suspects
President Trump, Putin sit down for closely watched summit
Gas station clerk saves woman from being kidnapped
Baby left in hot car at Ohio park for hours dies, police say
Amazon Prime Day: A day of deals at Amazon, and at its rivals
Arrest made in 1988 slaying of 8-year-old Indiana girl April Tinsley
Show More
Video shows woman kick child on playground; police seek adults involved
Baby died from ingesting mother's drug-laced breast milk, DA says
Boy, 6, seriously injured in Fox River boating accident
VIDEO: Florida deputy hilariously heckles slow 'pedestrian'
Flower shop owner killed in Belmont Cragin hit and run
More News