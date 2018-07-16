Blue Island Traditional Medicine brings holistic treatments to Pilsen

A new holistic health clinic that offers acupuncture and more has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 1843 S. Racine Ave. in Pilsen, the new addition is called Blue Island Traditional Medicine.
On itswebsite, the business says it's a proponent of integrative medicine and aims to "individualize treatments to acknowledge the complexity of every human being."
Services include acupuncture, bodywork, Chinese herbs and nutritional counseling. Visitors complete a full medical intake upon arrival and prior to the first acupuncture session to target health goals. Acupuncture is offered in both private sessions or in a group atmosphere.
It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it has just two five-star reviews on Yelp thus far.
Ian H., who reviewed Blue Island on July 3, wrote, "I have been undergoing acupuncture treatments with Samara for a little over a month now, and the experience has given my healing journey an incredible boost."
Hunter S. noted, "I went to Blue Island for trigger point and cupping therapy. As a runner and closet gym rat I am very new to massage in general. Beatrice picked up this apprehension right away and made me feel really comfortable with it all. This is a very down-to-earth facility who will make any first-timer feel right at home."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Blue Island Traditional Medicine is open from 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
