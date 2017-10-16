Bouncing back from the four Ds: Disease, death, divorce, disaster

CHICAGO (WLS) --So many have suffered through the four Ds: disease, the death of a loved one, divorce or a disaster.
One survivor is MJ Jenkins, a spokesperson for the American Cancer Society and a divorced single mom, who has experienced all four Ds. She joined ABC7 News at 11AM to share a method to bounce back.
Three mistakes to avoid are being in endless victim mode, using bad foods to console you and allowing scarcity to consume you.
Jenkins was diagnosed with Invasive Breast Cancer in 2012, suffering through three surgeries and two years of chemotherapy, all while going through divorce court and struggling as a single mom.
Her new book, "The New You Formula, Bouncing Back from Death, Divorce, Disaster, Disease," can help any person find their purpose and their power.
Jenkins also encourages everyone to sign up for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Breast Cancer Walk, which will be held at Soldier Field on Oct. 21.
