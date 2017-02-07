HEALTH & FITNESS

Boy, 2, gets kidney transplant from parents' former classmate

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Miles Wagner just before undergoing a kidney transplant in February 2017.</span></div>
JOHNSBURG, Ill. (WLS) --
A young boy received a life-saving gift from a woman who went to high school with his parents.

Liz Wolodkiewicz, 31, hadn't been in touch with high school sweethearts Ryan and Ashley Wagner since they graduated from Johnsburg High School. But when she read that their 2-year-old son Miles was in need of a kidney transplant on Facebook, she immediately got tested and found she was a match.

Miles has a rare kidney disorder called hyperoxaluria that required a liver transplant in January 2016. Then, he was on dialysis for more than a year while awaiting the kidney transplant. Tragically, Miles' father Ryan is also dying of stage IV colon cancer.

Miles underwent the six-hour kidney transplant at Lurie Children's Hospital on Feb. 4 and is now in recovery. Doctors are expected to discuss his successful transplant with the media on Tuesday afternoon.
