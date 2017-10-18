  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Democratic gubernatorial candidates square off in ABC7-Daily Herald forum on business... around 8AM
HEALTH & FITNESS

Breast Cancer Action Month: Komen Chicago Ignite the Fight Gala to be held Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Aminah Abdullah explains how Komen Chicago is turning October into Breast Cancer Action Month. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. There are several events being held Saturday to honor survivors, raise money to support families impacted by the disease and research, and increase awareness.

ABC7 Traffic Anchor Roz Varon will be one of 20 heroes honored Saturday at Komen Chicago's Ignite the Fight Gala.

Aminah Abdullah, of Komen Chicago, joined ABC7 News This Morning to explain more about how the organization is turning Breast Cancer Awareness Month into Breast Cancer Action Month.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthbreast cancerfundraisercharitycommunity
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
DIY candied pumpkin body scrub
Toddler denied transplant because father violated probation
Instagram star, yogi Jessamyn Stanley in town for Chicago Ideas Week
Bouncing back from the four Ds: Disease, death, divorce, disaster
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
'He knew what he signed up for': Trump says congresswoman 'totally fabricated' remarks to widow
Cubs must win NLCS Game 4 a year after 1st title since 1908
Olympic gymnast accuses team doctor of molestation
Ex-hostage held 5 years says wife rushed to hospital
Emanuel budget plan likely includes rideshare fee, amusement tax hike
Democratic gubernatorial candidates to discuss suburban businesses in Wednesday forum
Police: Man, 70, beaten and robbed on CTA Red Line
Tennessee man, 44, ID'd as victim in LondonHouse hotel fall
Show More
West Chicago police search for masked armed robbery suspects
Girl, 9, crushed to death by 325 lbs cousin after being hit with ruler, pipe, cops say
Bulls forward Mirotic out indefinitely due to injuries after fight in practice
Teen killed 2 young siblings to be alone, police say
Autopsy: Wife stabbed 123 times in cold medicine murder man says he thought was dream
More News
Top Video
'He knew what he signed up for': Trump says congresswoman 'totally fabricated' remarks to widow
Cubs must win NLCS Game 4 a year after 1st title since 1908
Emanuel budget plan likely includes rideshare fee, amusement tax hike
Police: Man, 70, beaten and robbed on CTA Red Line
More Video