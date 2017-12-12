FEEL GOOD

Burger King employee goes viral for helping diabetic customer

Burger King employee Tina Hardy is being hailed as a hero after she went above and beyond to help a diabetic customer. (Rebecca Boening/Facebook)

AMARILLO, Texas (WLS) --
A Burger King employee in Texas is being hailed as a hero after she went above and beyond to help a diabetic customer.

Rebecca Boening, of Amarillo, said she was driving on the highway last week when her blood sugar dropped to a dangerous level.

She got off at the nearest exit and made it to the drive-through lane of a Burger King where, lucky for her, Tina Hardy was on duty.

Because her low blood sugar can make it difficult to think or act, Boening said she stumbled through her order but was able to let Hardy know she was diabetic and in need of food.

Moments later, she saw Hardy running toward her car with a dish of ice cream.

"I honestly at first didn't know who she was or what she was doing. It took me a minute to figure it out," Boening told ABC 7 Chicago.

"If I hadn't gotten something to eat when I did, I easily could've gone into a diabetic coma," Boening said. "I actually could have lost consciousness and if it had gotten worse, I could've even died from it."

After paying, Boening said Hardy asked her to pull over into the parking lot so she could keep an eye on her until she felt better. She explained that she knew what to do because her husband was diabetic, too.

After eating, Boening spoke to the manager to let her know that one of his employees had nearly saved her life.

"She had only worked there 6 months. She had no idea if she would be fired for leaving her post and the building," Boening said.

Before leaving, she snapped a photo of Hardy and shared it on her Facebook page as a way to thank her - and the response was incredible. In a matter of days, Boening's Facebook post racked up more than 200,000 shares and nearly 500,000 likes.

Since then, Boening said she's been in contact with Hardy and found out she doesn't have a car, so she set up a fundraiser to help.

"Amarillo, Texas is pretty spread out and I don't know how she can function without a vehicle," Boening said. "I do think she should be recognized and rewarded."

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthburger kingfeel goodviralacts of kindnessu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FEEL GOOD
Indiana mom dresses son as 'Elf on the Shelf' for good cause
Boy donates 176 gifts to the children's hospital
Gospel singer surprises Chicago grandmother with car
Photographer creates elaborate Christmas cards with family dog
More feel good
HEALTH & FITNESS
Hundreds of thousands of IL children vulnerable if health insurance program remains unfunded
'Man flu' is a real thing, study suggests
Lactalis recalls baby formula worldwide over salmonella scare
Indiana couple loses 400 pounds in 2 years
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
PHOTOS: North Side nail salons robbed at gunpoint
Oak Park 7-Eleven clerk shoots robbery suspect
Longtime Downers Grove North teacher named in sex abuse case
Criticism arises against bullied child's mother after viral video
Police say woman lived with husband's body parts for 6 months
Chicago man charged with three Oak Park carjackings
Girl, 9, credited with saving siblings, mom in Robbins fire
WATCH: Chicago cop grooves to subway performance
Show More
2 suspects in custody after Batavia bank robbery
Hundreds of thousands of IL children vulnerable if health insurance program remains unfunded
Emanuel calls Chicago a 'Trump-free zone'
Indiana couple loses 400 pounds in 2 years
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
ADORABLE PHOTOS: How animals celebrate the holidays
Indiana mom dresses son as 'Elf on the Shelf' for good cause
Call to clean up 'hellish viaducts' disrupts homeless community
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
More Photos