Cancer survivor, 18, promotes nonprofit Bike Bald which helps kids with cancer

Willow Watson is an 18-year-old cancer survivor and activist.After surviving Undifferentiated Sarcoma in 2014, Willow is now very active with the nonprofit Bike Bald which helps children going through cancer.Former Bears tight end Desmond Clark surprised Willow with a VIP tour of Soldier Field.Desmond also gave everyone in the WCL studio audience free tickets to the NFL Alumni Association Chicago Chapter's charity concert that will take place July 15 in Oswego.