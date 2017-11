EMBED >More News Videos For the first time, a cancer survivor met her bone marrow donor. Part 2.

Chicagoan Samantha Crump, an 18-year-old cancer survivor, met the bone marrow donor who saved her life on Tuesday's WCL show.Rebecca Hannan, of Cleveland, donated through Be the Match registry helping Crump be cured from Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Crump is now in college studying to be a nurse after a brutal cancer battle.Anyone interested in donating can visit: https://join.bethematch.org/windycitylive