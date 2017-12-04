HEALTH & FITNESS

Chicago Department of Public Health offering free flu shots this week

Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, receives a flu shot.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Department of Public Health is asking Illinois residents to get a flu shot this week

There are three opportunities to get a free flu shot this week. They are taking place at the Whole Foods at 832 W. 63rd Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, the 11th floor lobby of City Hall (121 N. LaSalle Street) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and at the 16th Ward Office (1504 W. 63rd Street) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Residents can also use the CDPH flu shot app to find a nearby flu shot clinic or call 311. The free flu shots are a part of Vaccinate Illinois Week.

"It's not too late to get a flu shot," said CDPH Health Commissioner Julie Morita, MD. "Flu season typically peaks in January and February. Get vaccinated now to protect yourself from illness. When you have that protection, you are also helping to protect others who can't be vaccinated, such as infants under six months of age or those with weakened immune systems."

For more information, click here.
