Chicago Proud: Childhood Leukemia survivor helps others battling disease

An 8-year-old Elmhurst girl who battled Leukemia is now helping others who are fighting childhood cancer.Anna Ciamarra is in remission from the disease and opened a lemonade stand to raise awareness of childhood cancers and funds to help others in their fight.The stand is in its second year and Anna's mom said it's been a huge success."It's been a tremendous labor of love from our family through our school, our church, our community in Elmhurst. It's just been fantastic," she said.Anna hopes to raise $10,000 this summer to fight childhood Leukemia.