CHICAGO PROUD

Chicago Proud: Childhood Leukemia survivor helps others battling disease

EMBED </>More Videos

An 8-year-old Elmhurst girl who battled Leukemia is now helping others who are fighting childhood cancer. (WLS)

An 8-year-old Elmhurst girl who battled Leukemia is now helping others who are fighting childhood cancer.

Anna Ciamarra is in remission from the disease and opened a lemonade stand to raise awareness of childhood cancers and funds to help others in their fight.

The stand is in its second year and Anna's mom said it's been a huge success.

"It's been a tremendous labor of love from our family through our school, our church, our community in Elmhurst. It's just been fantastic," she said.

Anna hopes to raise $10,000 this summer to fight childhood Leukemia.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfundraisercancerleukemiachicago proudElmhurst
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
Young Women's Leadership Charter School celebrates 100 percent graduation, college acceptance
Chicago kids prepare for 'Work to Play Cup'
Big Marsh Trail wins 'Meet Me At The Park' contest
Glenview students make prosthetic hand for boy, 8
More chicago proud
HEALTH & FITNESS
Intense workouts may have deadly result
Men's Health Awareness Month
5 dead, 197 sickened after E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce
WATCH: Tips to avoid mosquitoes this summer
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
DEA agent fatally shoots suspect in drug investigation on West Side
SWAT team responds to report of shots fired near NW Side club
Community marks Hadiya Pendleton's birthday with Wear Orange Party for Peace
Police: Chief Keef possibly targeted in Times Square hotel shooting
Forensic psychiatrist who consulted on JonBenet Ramsey case killed
Memorial of shoes honors thousands feared dead in Puerto Rico
Chicago man charged 10 years after alleged sexual abuse of 6-year-old boy
Benedict Cumberbatch fights off muggers attacking cyclist
Show More
Dog found dead after cross-country flight
Santa Fe graduation balances grief with celebration after shooting
WATCH: 9-foot cobra pulled from van's glove compartment
Buffalo Wild Wings Twitter account hacked
Intense workouts may have deadly result
More News