  • BREAKING NEWS Complete List of Chicago Area School Closings
  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
FLU

Children especially vulnerable to flu this season

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents need to remain vigilant about the flu symptoms their children are showing during 2018?s particularly severe flu season, health professional say. (WLS)

Mark Rivera
CHICAGO --
Parents need to remain vigilant about the flu symptoms their children are showing during 2018's particularly severe flu season, health professional say.

Six-year-old London Smith and her mom April House visited the doctor's office for a follow up checkup Wednesday.

"It's really scary. She's really small, so she's kind of scared of the hospital experience," House said, looking at her daughter. "And I don't want to take her, but it's just like trying to get to what's best for her."

Smith is out of school today like all kids at Aurora's Holy Angels Catholic School. It's closed for the rest of the week because of flu.

London has been in the hospital twice in the past few weeks because of her asthma.

"They gave me some yucky medicine before I eat my breakfast," the 6-year-old said.

And that makes it even more dangerous if she catches the flu.

"Even when she was seen at the hospital, they were thinking that along with her having a hard time breathing that maybe the flu was the cause," House said.

In the past few days, three more kids have died from flu. The total this season now in the mid-to-high 50s. This is what Northwestern Children's Practice pediatrician Scott Goldstein says you need to look for.

"Parents need to worry when their child looks really sick to them. If they look like they're having trouble breathing. If they can't stop coughing to catch their breath, if they're not able to eat or drink. Those are concerning signs," Goldstein said.

He added that you have to remember, "The vast majority of kids who get the flu are going to be a little sick for a few days or not feel very good for a few days, but they'll recover just fine."

And for the advisor to President Trump who says inoculate yourself with the Lord instead of a flu shot, House has some strong words.

"God gave us medicine, he did. He gave us doctors, he gave us hospitals. So take the flu shot. Whatever it is that you can do to help yourself, I think you should. And I think that the flu shot is just necessary," House said.
Goldstein says all children are regarded as at risk for complications from flu so if someone is sick with the flu in your house, talk to your doctor about putting the rest of the kids on Tamiflu to potentially keep them from getting sick.

There is also is still time to get the flu shot.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfluflu seasonchildrenChicagoStreeterville
FLU
Popular 2nd grade teacher, 38, dies from flu
Aurora grade school closed for rest of week due to flu
Girl, 8, among 2 pediatric flu deaths confirmed in NYC
CDC: 16 children died from flu this week, 53 so far this season
More flu
HEALTH & FITNESS
Popular 2nd grade teacher, 38, dies from flu
Aurora grade school closed for rest of week due to flu
Consumer Reports: Nationwide doctor shortage
Val checks out indoor cycling at Cycmode
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Northwestern professor accused of misconduct by former students, employees
1 charged with murder of Dolton gas station clerk, 2 more suspects sought
Mom of 4 missing from downstate Illinois nearly 2 weeks
Feds: Anti-abortion activist linked to Christian terror group planned clinic attacks
Bill would limit terms of Illinois legislative leaders
Serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman indicted for felony theft
Will County deputies get new high-tech training
Application deadline extended for senior property tax exemption, freeze
Show More
Winnetka high school sets world record for multiples
Father sues foster care alternative after death of his daughter
Pritzker scandal highlights importance of black vote in Illinois
Police: 2 found shot to death in North Lawndale
Chicago Weather: Area digs out from another round of snow
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Arrested and Handcuffed for Parking Tickets?
Northwestern professor accused of misconduct by former students, employees
Father sues foster care alternative after death of his daughter
Will County deputies get new high-tech training
More Video