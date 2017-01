Stick to a bedtime you can follow every day of the week



Relax and remove technology for an hour before you sleep



Don't drink caffeine after 4 p.m.



Don't drink any alcohol before bed



Silence your phone and keep it away from your bed



Get exercise during the day

Having trouble getting sleep? Celebrity Gwyneth Paltrow is introducing "clean sleeping" to help everyone get the rest they need. Here's how you can do it:Health and lifestyle expert, Stephanie Mansour, joined Eyewitness News to talk about how you can get better sleep 7 days a week.