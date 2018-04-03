  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
'Condom snorting' trend could make your teen sick

An outrageous trend involving condoms seen on social media could lead to health problems. (Photo: Shutterstock)

A new trend gaining popularity among teenagers could put your child at great risk.

It's called condom snorting. The condom is sucked in through the nose and then the effort is made to pull it out of the mouth.

There are so many risks here, from choking to infections to allergic reactions from the latex.

Kids are posting video of themselves doing this on social media sites.

Authorities say it's similar to the trend among kids to consume the Tide pods, which is also a safety threat.

