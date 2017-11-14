Couple on honeymoon say 10 family members got sick on cruise

A local couple says their dream vacation became a norovirus nightmare when not one, not two, but ten members of their family came down with a debilitating illness.What's worse: that couple was celebrating their honeymoon.Those that fell ill include newlywed Ashley Morris, her husband, her two kids, her parents, nieces, and sister-in-law.The illness hit after they returned yesterday from seven days on Royal Caribbean's "Anthem of the Seas."Ashley says rumors of a spreading virus started circulating on day two of the cruise out of New Jersey and started to spread fast. Workers could be seen spraying the narrow hallways, but it was apparently spreading like wildfire."At some hand sanitizing stations they didn't have any sanitizer available to us, there were out of soap at certain sinks, there were no sanitizing stations at the elevators," Ashley said.Ashley's brother, Mark, says his wife and two children are already down for the count, and he's convinced he is next.He says he doesn't think the ship's managers took enough measures to stop the spread of the virus, which is not airborne but rather comes from personal touch with others or germs left on surfaces.Ashley says to be compensated, they must jump more hoops."You call Royal Caribbean and they want medical documentation. They're not compensating anyone in any way until medical documentation is given Ashley said.Royal Caribbean issued the following statement in response to our story: