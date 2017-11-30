Some Mollison Elementary School parents threatened to pull their kids out of class, depending on what they see at an inspection Thursday. They said the South Side CPS school is still infested with mice, more than a week after they first reported the problem.Parents said the situation is disgusting and unsafe. But during a walk-through Thursday, they will get a chance to see what has been cleaned up.Workers have been deep-cleaning the school in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood since last week. Health inspectors will return to Mollison Thursday for a second visit.Chicago Public Schools officials said more than 300 bait stations and traps were set, and engineers have been sealing any openings that could allow rodents to get through.When parents walked through the school Monday, they said they found classrooms, hallways and closets unacceptable."Now when we go through the walk-through, start opening up closets, see multiple mice droppings all throughout closets, corners, offices, it still was not done to satisfaction," said Yolanda Redman, a Mollison parent.Since the rodent problem was discovered, the school was limited to cold-food service.Some parents said if the school isn't clean enough after the inspection Thursday, they plan to pull their kids out of school.Meanwhile, CPS officials thanked parents for their patience and assured them they are working to fix the rodent problem.