Disneyland has shut down two cooling towers after people who visited the Anaheim theme park came down with Legionnaires' disease.The Orange County Health Care Agency says a dozen cases of the bacterial illness were discovered about three weeks ago. All the patients lived or had spent time in Anaheim and nine had visited Disneyland in September.One patient, who hadn't visited the park, has died.The health agency says there haven't been any new cases reported.Legionnaires' can cause severe pneumonia and is spread by mist from contaminated water.In a statement, Dr. Pamela Hymel, chief medical officer for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, said Disneyland learned about the Legionnaires' cases on Oct. 27."We conducted a review and learned that two cooling towers had elevated levels of Legionella bacteria," the statement said. "These towers were treated with chemicals that destroy the bacteria and are currently shut down. We have proactively shared this information with OCHCA and given our actions, they have indicated there is no longer any known risk associated with our facilities."The towers will reopen after it's confirmed they are no longer contaminated.