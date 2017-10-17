HEALTH & FITNESS

DIY candied pumpkin body scrub

EMBED </>More Videos

This time of year it's all about the pumpkins; pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkins for decorations, pumpkins for pie. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
This time of year it's all about the pumpkins; pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkins for decorations, pumpkins for pie.

Jenny Duransky, the owner of Lena Rose Natural Beauty, stopped by ABC 7 to share a pumpkin recipe that will leave skin feeling great.

Candied Pumpkin Body Scrub
Ingredients:
-2 tablespoons brown sugar
-1 tablespoon almond oil or grapeseed oil
-1 tablespoon organic cane sugar
-1 teaspoon honey
-1 teaspoon organic pumpkin powder or pumpkin purée can be used (but add 1 tablespoon more of cane sugar to make sure it is not too wet)
-1 teaspoon ginger granules or crystallized ginger

Instructions:
Hand mix ingredients to make your body scrub. You want the consistency of cookie dough--not too wet and not too dry. Apply in quarter size amounts in the shower using circular motions to stimulate blood flow. Be careful, though, as the oil will make the shower slippery.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthbeauty
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Toddler denied transplant because father violated probation
Instagram star, yogi Jessamyn Stanley in town for Chicago Ideas Week
Bouncing back from the four Ds: Disease, death, divorce, disaster
Get your family fit this fall
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Authorities: Mom charged with DUI in Aurora pond crash left boy in SUV
Girl, 9, crushed to death by 325 lbs cousin after being hit with ruler, pipe, cops say
Court photos show 8-year-old boy's battered body
Cubs take on Dodgers at Wrigley Field in NLCS Game 3
Bodies, believed to be hikers missing since July, found embracing
Woman accused of slapping boyfriend with bacon
CTU President Karen Lewis recovering from stroke
Teacher tells Spanish-speaking student to 'speak American'
Show More
Parents of 5 killed in motorcycle crash
IL couple charged after small arsenal found in motel room
Ex-hostage held 5 years explains why he had kids in captivity
2 aviation cops who dragged doctor off United flight fired
Aurora man charged with soliciting child pornography
More News
Top Video
IL couple charged after small arsenal found in motel room
2 Wicker Park stores struck by smash-and-grab robbers
NFL owners gather to discuss national anthem protests
Chicago firefighters return home from Puerto Rico relief trip
More Video