DIY candied pumpkin body scrub

CHICAGO (WLS) --This time of year it's all about the pumpkins; pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkins for decorations, pumpkins for pie.
Jenny Duransky, the owner of Lena Rose Natural Beauty, stopped by ABC 7 to share a pumpkin recipe that will leave skin feeling great.
Candied Pumpkin Body Scrub
Ingredients:
-2 tablespoons brown sugar
-1 tablespoon almond oil or grapeseed oil
-1 tablespoon organic cane sugar
-1 teaspoon honey
-1 teaspoon organic pumpkin powder or pumpkin purée can be used (but add 1 tablespoon more of cane sugar to make sure it is not too wet)
-1 teaspoon ginger granules or crystallized ginger
Instructions:
Hand mix ingredients to make your body scrub. You want the consistency of cookie dough--not too wet and not too dry. Apply in quarter size amounts in the shower using circular motions to stimulate blood flow. Be careful, though, as the oil will make the shower slippery.