Dr. Ian Smith shares how to blast sugar out of diet

Dr. Ian Smith is back to share his secrets on how to blast the sugar out. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Dr. Ian Smith is back to share his secrets on how to blast the sugar out.

Dr. Smith is the author of the #1 New York Times bestselling books, "Shred: The Revolutionary Diet," and "Super Shred: The Big Results Diet," along with "The Shred Diet Cookbook."

"Blast The Sugar Out" is the ultimate guide to eating well-and frequently-while dieting or making a lifestyle change to feel better and reduce added sugars in your diet.

For more information from Dr. Smith head to his website: doctoriansmith.com.
