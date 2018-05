There's a lot of social media buzz going into summer about wet versus dry drowning, where the danger of drowning is still present, even after leaving the water.With beach and pool season here, it's important to separate myth from fact when it comes to drowning.Dr. Charles Nozicka is an emergency room physician at Advocate Children's Hospital.He sat down with ABC7's Judy Hsu to discuss dry drowning and present helpful tips for parents who are worried about the water.