Eating pasta doesn't increase chances of weight gain, study says

There's some good news for pasta lovers. It turns out it may not be as bad for your waistline as many people think it is.A recent study followed about 2,500 people who eat pasta from one to eight times per week.They found it did not increase their chances of putting on weight. Dietitians say it all comes down to portion control and eating healthy most of the time."If you're eating well 80 to 90 percent of the time, you have some wiggle room 10 to 20 percent of the time. You don't have to be a hermit and eat perfectly from your garden every day. You can go out and enjoy time with your family and friends," said Lindsay Malone, R.D. from the Cleveland Clinic.But still traditional pasta isn't as nutritious as others. You can also try whole grain spaghetti or alternatives like pasta made from beans, chickpeas, squash and zuccini.