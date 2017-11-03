WINDY CITY LIVE

Edible Beauty Products

Facebook Live host of Marie Claire's "The Fix" Brittney Levine stopped by to share the latest edible beauty products that taste as good as they feel. (WLS)

As the saying goes, "You are what you eat"... and that even holds true when it comes to beauty products. Facebook Live host of Marie Claire's "The Fix" Brittney Levine stopped by to share the latest edible beauty products that taste as good as they feel.

EDIBLE BEAUTY SKINCARE LINE - STARTING AT $20
www.ediblebeautyaustralia.com
- for the face and body
- organic, cruelty free, clean enough to eat

ZARBEE'S ELDERBERRY GUMMIES - $19.99
www.zarbees.com
- immune support supplement
- contain vitamins

- good to take as you age

VITAL PROTEINS COLLAGEN PEPTIDES - $25
www.vitalproteins.com
- tasteless, add to your drink
-improves skin, hair, nails, and boosts metabolism
- Jennifer Aniston and Erin Andrews are fans

RAW SUGAR HAND WASH / SANITIZER - $4.99
www.rawsugarliving.com
- prevent germs this winter by keeping hands clean
- refreshing natural scents

SKINN SUGAR LIPS POLISHING SCRUB - $20.00
www.skinncosmetics.com
- exfoliates your lips
