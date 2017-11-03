As the saying goes, "You are what you eat"... and that even holds true when it comes to beauty products. Facebook Live host of Marie Claire's "The Fix" Brittney Levine stopped by to share the latest edible beauty products that taste as good as they feel.
EDIBLE BEAUTY SKINCARE LINE - STARTING AT $20
www.ediblebeautyaustralia.com
- for the face and body
- organic, cruelty free, clean enough to eat
ZARBEE'S ELDERBERRY GUMMIES - $19.99
www.zarbees.com
- immune support supplement
- contain vitamins
- good to take as you age
VITAL PROTEINS COLLAGEN PEPTIDES - $25
www.vitalproteins.com
- tasteless, add to your drink
-improves skin, hair, nails, and boosts metabolism
- Jennifer Aniston and Erin Andrews are fans
RAW SUGAR HAND WASH / SANITIZER - $4.99
www.rawsugarliving.com
- prevent germs this winter by keeping hands clean
- refreshing natural scents
SKINN SUGAR LIPS POLISHING SCRUB - $20.00
www.skinncosmetics.com
- exfoliates your lips
healthbeauty productsfoodWindy City LIVE
