Edward Elmhurst Hospital doctor talks about National Stroke Awareness Month

May is National Stroke Awareness Month. (WLS)

May is National Stroke Awareness Month.

On Wednesday, Toni Tompkins talked about how she had a stroke two years ago. Her family quickly called 911 and she got life-saving drugs and procedures at Edward Hospital in Naperville. Now she is back and living her life without any side effects.

ER doc, Dr. Peter Schubel of Edward Hospital joined us to talk about the signs and symptoms, what to do if you think it's a stroke, risk factors and prevention.

For more information, visit the Edward Elmhurst Hospital website: https://www.eehealth.org/
