Twin OB-GYNs Dr. J & Dr. I returned to play "Fact or Fiction" about women's health.Some of the issues they tackled was whether the rising use of sex robots could spread more STIs, the possible link between herpes and autism and whether 10,000 steps or a brisk walk was better.WEBSITE: http://www.twindoctorstv.com/ TWITTER: @TwinDoctorsTV