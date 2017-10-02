WINDY CITY LIVE

'Fact or Fiction' with Dr. J & Dr. I

Dr. I and Dr. J talked about women's health. (WLS)

Twin OB-GYNs Dr. J and Dr. I are back! We get the truth about women's health as we play 'Fact or Fiction.'

This time around the docs tackle whether or not moms should breastfeed when sick, if having a certain gene mutation means that a woman will definitely develop breast cancer, if hairy nipples are normal - even for women and if a woman has an STD will her baby have it too?

