'Fact or Fiction' with Dr. J & Dr. I

Twin OB-GYNs Dr. J and Dr. I played "Fact or Fiction" with WCL audience questions about women's health on Nov. 6, 2017. (WLS)

Twin OB-GYNs Dr. J and Dr. I are back to play "Fact or Fiction" about women's health.

They'll answer our big questions. Is laser treatment OK for the vagina? Can kissing get rid of menstrual cramps? Do hot flashes occur only during menopause? Can pregnant women who eats lots of fish produce smarter kids? Are Kegel exercises for women only?

For more information on Dr. J and Dr. I, visit their website at twindoctorstv.com. or on Twitter at @TwinDoctorsTV
