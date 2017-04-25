HEALTH & FITNESS

FDA warms of fake cancer treatments sold on internet

FILE - This Oct. 14, 2015, file photo, shows the Food & Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

TRENTON, N.J. --
U.S. regulators are warning consumers to avoid 65 bogus products hawked on the internet with false claims that they can cure, treat, diagnose or prevent cancer.

The Food and Drug Administration says these products , mostly sold on websites and social media sites, can be harmful, waste money and result in people not getting approved, effective treatments.

The pills, creams and teas are untested and not approved by the FDA, which called them a "cruel deception." Some contain ingredients that can be risky or interact dangerously with prescription drugs. The FDA on Tuesday posted the warning letters it sent to 14 manufacturers, telling them to remove their fraudulent claims describing the products as drugs, or face stiff penalties.

"Anyone who suffers from cancer, or know someone who does, understands the fear and desperation that can set in," FDA consumer safety officer Nicole Kornspan said in a statement. "There could be a great temptation to jump at anything that appears to offer a chance for a cure."

Many of the treatments are touted with illegal claims, such as "miraculously kills cancer cells in tumors," ''more effective than chemotherapy," and "treats all forms of cancer," the FDA said. Often, they're advertised as safe, natural products or dietary supplements.

Some of the products are marketed for cats and dogs.

The FDA said it has issued more than 90 warning letters over the past decade to companies selling fraudulent cancer products. The agency said many of those companies stopped selling the products or making fraudulent claims, yet numerous unsafe products are still for sale because it's easy for scammers to switch to new websites.
Related Topics:
healthinternetFDAcancerwarningu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Customers say health insurance cancelled without notice
Dr. Ian Smith shares how to blast sugar out of diet
Dr. Ian Smith takes on America's sugar addiction
Fact or Fiction? Understanding your Medicare coverage
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Judge blocks Trump order to cut sanctuary city funding
Ex-Michigan City cop charged in rape of woman with mental disability
'Bachelor' star accused of leaving scene of deadly Iowa crash
Skokie couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart
Man kills infant daughter, himself on Facebook Live
Sheriff: Video shows ex-soldier, boyfriend killing her dog
Chicago aviation police quietly being rebranded
Show More
Illinois House approves public funding for abortions
Jewel-Osco, new developments coming to Woodlawn neighborhood
Girls forced to do bear crawls on hot asphalt as punishment
Woman killed in Hanover Park hit-and-run motorcycle crash
Chicago students work with community leaders to stop violence
More News
Photos
Skokie couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart
Shedd Aquarium celebrates baby dolphin's 1st birthday
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
More Photos