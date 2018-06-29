HEALTH & FITNESS

Fit 2 Defend Academy opens new martial arts studio in Lake Bluff

Photo: Fit 2 Defend Academy/Yelp

By Hoodline
Fit 2 Defend Academy recently opened the doors to its new location in Lake Bluff. The martial arts studio, with another location in Highland Park, can now be found at 29870 Skokie Highway, Unit 101.

The studio offers programs for both adults and children, including kickboxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and self defense. Private and group classes are available. You can see the full list of services on the business' website.

The martial arts studio has one five-star review on Yelp.

Jorge M., who reviewed it on June 24, wrote, "I had been dropping in for about a year to their Monday open mats before I became a member. Always tough rolls and lots to learn, but more importantly you're always greeted with positivity and people who are interested in teaching and helping you progress."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the business to the neighborhood. Fit 2 Defend Academy is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineNorth Chicago
HEALTH & FITNESS
Sweat it out: Head over to these 4 new Chicago fitness studios
FDA may soon approve a one-day flu pill
US OKs marijuana-based prescription drug for seizures
Made in Chicago: Blessed Organic Essentials
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Capital Gazette staffer: Gunman was 'continually shooting people' at Maryland newspaper
What we know about the Capital Gazette shooting suspect
Chicago Weather: Forecast calls for near-record heat
Historic Uptown Theatre to be restored with $75 million renovation
NYPD reviewing whether officers failed to help Bronx stabbing victim, 15
VIDEO: Woman falls through ceiling while trying to escape from police
US military joins search for boys' soccer team missing in Thailand cave
The end of Toys 'R' Us: Everything you need to know
Show More
Capital Gazette honors 5 victims killed in Annapolis shooting
4th of July fireworks 2018 displays in Chicago area
Man stabbed, beaten at Uptown Starbucks
Family haunted by eviction that never happened
Man charged with murder of missing woman found dead in Archer Heights garage
More News