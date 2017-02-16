HEALTH & FITNESS

Fitness expert Jen Widerstrom authors book on dieting for every personality type

CHICAGO --
Local Chicagoan and personal trainer on The Biggest Loser, Jen Widerstrom stopped by Windy City LIVE to chat about her new book, "Diet Right for Your Personality Type."

With years of weight-loss coaching under her belt, Widerstrom has identified five core personality types that impact weight loss and exercise routines.

Jen Widerstrom is signing books on Thursday, February 16th and Friday, February 17th in the Chicagoland area.

Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 6:00PM
Chicago Public Library
Harold Washington Library Center
400 S. State Street, Chicago

For more information: https://chipublib.bibliocommons.com/events/

Friday, February 17, 2017 at 6:00PM
Community Christian Church
1635 Emerson Lane, Naperville
For tickets: http://jenwiderstromandersons.brownpapertickets.com/

For more information:
http://www.andersonsbookshop.com/event/jen-widerstrom

Visit Jen Widerstrom's website here:
http://teamjennifer.com
Related Topics:
healthfitnessexercisedieting
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Calcium supplements may lead to artery blockages
Parents say over-the-counter drug sickening young kids
Get a great smile with Invisalign
Broken heart syndrome is real, doctors can treat it
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Immigrants rally as part of national day of action
11 killed, 11 wounded in 48 hours in Chicago shootings
Girl, 13, killed in Hammond crash following police chase ID'd
Brother: Man shot to death in Avondale 'was a great father'
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Trump nominates Alexander Acosta as labor secretary
FBI: White felon bought gun for Dylann Roof-style attack
Show More
Police: Teacher sexually abused 3-year-old after she called him 'stupid'
Former Lake County coroner surrenders to authorities
Judge orders woman to stop having babies
Rolling Stones exhibition coming to Navy Pier
3 killed in Brighton Park quintuple shooting identified
More News
Photos
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
More Photos