Local Chicagoan and personal trainer on The Biggest Loser, Jen Widerstrom stopped by Windy City LIVE to chat about her new book, "Diet Right for Your Personality Type."With years of weight-loss coaching under her belt, Widerstrom has identified five core personality types that impact weight loss and exercise routines.Jen Widerstrom is signing books on Thursday, February 16th and Friday, February 17th in the Chicagoland area.Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 6:00PMChicago Public LibraryHarold Washington Library Center400 S. State Street, ChicagoFor more information: https://chipublib.bibliocommons.com/events/ Friday, February 17, 2017 at 6:00PMCommunity Christian Church1635 Emerson Lane, NapervilleFor tickets: http://jenwiderstromandersons.brownpapertickets.com/ For more information:Visit Jen Widerstrom's website here: