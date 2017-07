Betina Gozo, a master trainer for Nike, discussed fitness tips for vacation.Gozo, who grew up in Chicago, is a finalist in the Women's Health Magazine's search for the Next Fitness Star and is soliciting votes.She gave tips on the 4-5 moves in Lower Deck you can easily do on vacation to keep fit using your own body weight.For more information on Betina, visit: http://www.betinagozo.com/