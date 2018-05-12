  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
HEALTH & FITNESS

Food at Shedd Aquarium ruled out in prom night illnesses

Health officials said there doesn't appear to be a connection between the food served at the Shedd Aquarium and Andrew High School students who became sick. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
It wasn't the food.

County health officials say there appears to be no connection between food served at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium and flu-like symptoms suffered by more than 100 students from Andrew High School. They held their prom at the aquarium on April 27.

Kimberley Conrad-Junius, a spokeswoman at the health department, tells The Daily Southtown that several students felt ill before the big event. Two students tested positive for norovirus. About 400 people attended the prom.

Norovirus is contagious and causes inflammation of the stomach and intestines. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea and fever.
