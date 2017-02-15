WINDY CITY LIVE

Get a great smile with Invisalign

Are you confident when you smile? Or do you hide your smile because it's just not what you would like it to be? Well whether you are 16 or 60 - there is a way to get the great smile you always wished you had. It's the latest in orthodontic advancement for teeth straightening, and it's called Invisalign.

Ryan knows this works, because he had it done!

The process is graduated clear aligners which the patient wears that gradually move your teeth into the proper position. Aligners are changed out every one to two weeks, depending on the extent of the problem.

To find out more about Invisalign, visit: https://www.invisalign.com/

Take the Invisalign Smile Assessment Quiz here: https://igniter.co/pBCBY8#/
