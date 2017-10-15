Get your family fit this fall

It's finally fall, the time when leaves change and the temperatures cool. But it's also the perfect time to talk fitness with your family! Lifestyle specialist and inspirational author Maisha Wynn joined ABC 7 to talk about how she lost 120 pounds and how you can make health a top priority for your family.
Among Maisha's top tips: focus on what you're feeding your family by getting rid of unhealthy foods and adding more fresh fruits and vegetables. You can also jumpstart your family's health goals by utilizing the cooler temperatures to get active. And celebrate your success! Get your children excited to get in shape through positive reinforcement.
For more tips, visit Maisha's website www.livetowynn.com or check out her Instagram @LiveToWynn.
RECIPE: Fruit Waffle Cones
Ingredients:
2 cups of fresh fruit: cut into small chunks (apples, bananas, seedless red grapes)
2 cups vanilla coconut yogurt
Topping (see directions)
4 waffle cones
Preparation:
1. Combine fruits. Spoon 1/4 cup yogurt into each cone. Spoon 1/4 cup fruit mixture on top of yogurt, then 1/4 cup yogurt, then 1/4 cup fruit.
2. Sprinkle lightly with your favorite topping (chopped nuts, fresh granola, cinnamon, shredded coconut)
