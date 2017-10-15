  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
HEALTH & FITNESS

Get your family fit this fall

EMBED </>More Videos

It's finally fall, the time when leaves change and the temperatures cool. But it's also the perfect time to talk fitness with your family! (WLS)

It's finally fall, the time when leaves change and the temperatures cool. But it's also the perfect time to talk fitness with your family! Lifestyle specialist and inspirational author Maisha Wynn joined ABC 7 to talk about how she lost 120 pounds and how you can make health a top priority for your family.

Among Maisha's top tips: focus on what you're feeding your family by getting rid of unhealthy foods and adding more fresh fruits and vegetables. You can also jumpstart your family's health goals by utilizing the cooler temperatures to get active. And celebrate your success! Get your children excited to get in shape through positive reinforcement.

For more tips, visit Maisha's website www.livetowynn.com or check out her Instagram @LiveToWynn.

RECIPE: Fruit Waffle Cones

Ingredients:
2 cups of fresh fruit: cut into small chunks (apples, bananas, seedless red grapes)
2 cups vanilla coconut yogurt

Topping (see directions)
4 waffle cones

Preparation:
1. Combine fruits. Spoon 1/4 cup yogurt into each cone. Spoon 1/4 cup fruit mixture on top of yogurt, then 1/4 cup yogurt, then 1/4 cup fruit.

2. Sprinkle lightly with your favorite topping (chopped nuts, fresh granola, cinnamon, shredded coconut)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthhealthhealthy livingfitness
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Hip preservation surgery an alternative to hip replacements for young patients
Supt. Eddie Johnson briefly faints at law enforcement event
Consumer Reports: Activated charcoal health, beauty trend
Poisonous Homes
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Record rain floods streets across area
6 dead, 7 wounded in Chicago weekend gun violence
Boy, 6, critically injured after car plunges into Aurora retention pond
No charges in Colorado cheerleading forced-splits videos
2 shot on Dan Ryan Expressway
Cubs lose to LA Dodgers, 5-2, in Game 1 of NLCS
'Generous soul' killed in Rogers Park shooting
Man hails cab while date burns to death in car fire
Show More
Powerful Hurricane Ophelia heads toward Ireland
Girl dies after falling from cruise ship's interior deck to one below
Daily Herald: Why the soda tax failed
Innovations at the upcoming Chicago Ideas Week
More News
Top Video
Innovations at the upcoming Chicago Ideas Week
Chicago Weather: Heavy rains move through Chicago area
Cubs lose to LA Dodgers, 5-2, in Game 1 of NLCS
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video