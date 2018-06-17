HEALTH & FITNESS

Getting in shape for swimsuit season

Summer may be just right around the corner. But there's still time to get in shape for the beach or those pair of shorts. (WLS)

Summer may be just right around the corner. But there's still time to get in shape for the beach or those pair of shorts. We are live from Fit-Results in Chicago's South Loop where members are sweating it out.

Men's Fitness rated Fit-Results one of the best gyms in the nation last year. The gym focuses on high-intensity interval training which includes cycling, rowing and strength training.

Owner Lou Centeno is going to help us get back in gear.

For more information visit: https://fitresults.net
