Glenbrook North HS senior dies suddenly after mysterious illness

Michelle Math's family is in shock and baffled after the senior at Glenbrook North High School in north suburban Northbrook died suddenly after an illness.Math's passion, since grade school, was dancing. Her family said she was "one in a million," and want everyone to know that she was special.Math died mysteriously Tuesday.Her family said in late April she was having back pain and headaches. Fearing meningitis, her parents took her to the emergency room but doctors had no answers.Days later she complained of severe back pain, was confused and could not walk. An ambulance took her back to a hospital. Within a week she died."It is difficult not to know what caused your child to be healthy one week and dead the next," her mother Robin Math said.Earlier this week, Glenbrook North provided counselors for students. School officials said it is an extremely difficult time for the Spartan family.Math was planning to go to college at Purdue University and study engineering. Her family was going to move closer to be with her."Michelle had her whole life planned," her mother said. "It's so sad she won't be here to work on her plan."